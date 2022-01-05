POLICE have been called to the scene of a serious incident in a North Yorkshire village - and one man has been arrested.
North Yorkshire Police are at the scene of the incident in Thornton-le-Dale which happened at around 12pm today (January 5).
A spokesperson for the force said: "A man has been arrested and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.
"A scene guard is currently in place and is expected to remain for some time."
North Yorkshire Police reference number: 05012022-0151.
More on this as we get it.
