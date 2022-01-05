POLICE have been called to the scene of a serious incident in a Ryedale village - and one man has been arrested.
North Yorkshire Police are at the scene of the incident in Thornton-le-Dale on a quiet residential street off Church Lane, which happened at around 12pm today (January 5).
Local residents reported seeing dozens of police vehicles coming through the village just before noon.
One eyewitness said an air ambulance, a road ambulance and five armed police officers attended the scene, however it is understand the air ambulance wasn't needed.
CID are currently at the scene and talking to people living nearby
A spokesperson for the force said: "A man has been arrested and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.
"A scene guard is currently in place and is expected to remain for some time."
North Yorkshire Police reference number: 05012022-0151.
