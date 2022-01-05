A TEENAGER has been charged with drink driving after an incident which closed a major road for several hours.
As The Press reported first thing this morning, Piccadilly in York city centre was closed from about 1.30am until about 6.45am after a police incident.
North Yorkshire Police now say a man has been arrested as a result.
A police spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of failing to provide a breath sample.
“He has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol to appear at court later this month. He’s been released on bail.”
