A TEENAGER has been charged with drink driving after an incident which closed a major road for several hours.

As The Press reported first thing this morning, Piccadilly in York city centre was closed from about 1.30am until about 6.45am after a police incident.

North Yorkshire Police now say a man has been arrested as a result.

A police spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of failing to provide a breath sample.

“He has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol to appear at court later this month. He’s been released on bail.”