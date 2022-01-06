A “MALIGN spirit” who bugged his former wife’s home and snooped in her personal papers has been jailed.

When a judge gave taxi driver Neil Andrew Smith a chance to prove he could leave his ex-wife alone, the defendant told her male friend some of his family wanted to “rip her head off”, York Crown Court heard.

He also texted the friend saying “Say hi for me" to his former wife.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told Smith: “You are one of those men who has to learn when relationships are over you no longer have any control over, nor have the right to dictate to a woman whom she sees or whom she has as a friend.

“She is entitled to have a life without you hovering over it like some malign spirit.

“You need a lesson.”

Smith, 59, formerly of Fifth Avenue, Tang Hall, was jailed for nine months and made subject to a 10-year restraining order banning him from contacting his former wife directly or indirectly or going within 175 metres of her home.

He pleaded guilty to stalking the woman in April and the judge deferred sentence with conditions that included Smith not contacting his ex-wife directly or indirectly.

He is no longer a taxi driver and now works as a handyman.

In April, the court heard how Smith had staged a 20-month stalking campaign against his ex-wife including being an unwelcome guest at her mother’s funeral.

He installed a bugging device at her house and looked through her phone and private papers.

He lurked around her house at midnight dressed in black with his hood up and drove his taxi up and down her street looking up at her house.

He continued the campaign despite being warned off by police.

Michael Bosomworth, prosecuting, said Smith had made 500 attempts to listen in to the bugging device.

At the sentencing hearing, Smith agreed when giving evidence that during the deferment period, he had sent the friend the text “Say hi for me”.

He claimed it had been meant sarcastically and not as an attempt to contact the ex-wife.

“You were letting her know you were watching,” the judge told Smith. “I put you on trust and you threw it in my face.”

The former wife gave evidence Smith had told her friend in May his family “wanted to rip her head off” in a telephone conversation.

Smith claimed the comment had been in connection with a dog.

Mr Bosomworth said Smith was “obsessed” with his former wife.

Eddison Flint, for Smith, said he had tried to move on. He had a new partner and spent every weekend with her in Scarborough.