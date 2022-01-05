People are being invited to give their views on proposals designed to make bus services more frequent, reliable and cheaper across North Yorkshire.

The county council is consulting on its bus service improvement plan which will see the authority working more closely with local bus operators to improve services.

The plan sets out ways to make services more regular, reliable, easier to understand and use, better co-ordinated and cheaper.

The plan is dependent on funding from the Department for Transport and is in response to the Government’s national bus strategy in a bid to get more people on buses.

The consultation invites views on how to achieve a more effective bus service, for example through improving infrastructure and information for customers, having consistent fares and increasing bus services based on customer demand rather than running on set routes at set times.

Cllr Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, said: “Across North Yorkshire, buses play a vital role in supporting rural communities and helping residents to remain independent. Efficient bus services also enable and encourage us to leave our cars at home in favour of more sustainable transport, which reduces congestion, improves air quality, and helps us to keep fit.

“Through this consultation, we want to learn what developments are important to you, so that when the Department for Transport announces the funding the county will receive, we can prioritise the most effective measures.

“This consultation is about those countywide changes that can make a real difference. In this instance, we are not focusing of specific routes or services.”

The consultation will run from Monday, January 10 until Monday, February 7 online at www.northyorks.gov.uk/bsip

If you require the survey in a different format, email epconsultation@northyorks.gov.uk or call 01609 780780. You can also email views to epconsultation@northyorks.gov.uk or write to Bus Service Improvement Plan Consultation, Central Admin Team, North Yorkshire County Council, County Hall, Northallerton, DL7 8AE.

A report incorporating feedback will go to the council’s executive in March.