A MAN has been arrested following a police helicopter pursuit this morning.

At just after 3.30am today (January 5), North Yorkshire Police say a member of the public in York was woken by a notification from their vehicle tracker device and, after quickly checking outside, they noticed that their blue Land Rover Defender was absent which prompted them to call 999.

Police immediately started searching for the vehicle and quickly identified that it was travelling on the A64 towards Leeds.

Officers headed to the location and a short time later the vehicle was in their sight and it then headed off-road on to farm land.

Following a drive across farmers’ fields, the suspected stolen motor vehicle crashed in a hedge.

A police dog unit as well as the police helicopter was scrambled to search for the suspect who had left the vehicle.

The helicopter crew identified a man nearby who was walking across the A1. They guided the officers on the ground and they arrested a 25-year-old man from York on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled class b drug.

The man attended a local hospital to receive treatment for a minor head injury before being taken into custody for questioning at midday.

Traffic Sergeant Tim Wilson, of the force’s Roads Policing Group, said: “The use of technology is making life increasingly difficult for vehicle thieves. This incident highlights that vehicle trackers are invaluable and can make all the difference in recovering your stolen property and identifying suspects.

“Technology mixed with quick thinking of officers on the ground, and the assistance of the dog unit and the police helicopter, has resulted in a stolen vehicle being recovered and a suspect arrested.”

Anyone with any information in connection to this incident is asked to come forward and speak to police. Please dial 101, select option 2, and ask for the York Investigation Hub quoting reference 12220002137.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on freephone 0800 555111 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.