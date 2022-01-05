A FITNESS group in York is set to offer support to a local park this weekend by carrying out a number of tasks in their free time.

Members of the GoodGym York group will gather together on Saturday (January 8) to support Friends of Rowntree Park in the conservation of the area by carrying out a number of tasks - including moving three tonnes of soil and cutting back undergrowth to support the planting of lots of new trees in the area.

A spokesperson for the group said: "GoodGym York are part of a national organisation that is a community of people who get fit by doing good.

"We do this in various ways - but the main idea is to run, walk or cycle to difference places to volunteer in our local community."

On Saturday, there will be the option to meet the group after park-run at the Knavesmire, at around 9:45am, and walk or run about two kilometers to Rowntree Park.

"Or, if people prefer, they can meet us outside the cafe near the Richardson Street entrance at 10:15am", the spokesperson added.

They will be working in the park for an hour, then there will be a short fitness session for anyone who wants to join in - which will be adaptable for different levels of fitness and abilities.

After the volunteering and the short fitness session, there will be the chance to grab a coffee and have a chat for anyone who would like to do so. Some of the regular runners will also be available to answer any questions that anyone has about the group and the work they do in the local community.

GoodGym York have a regular group that run or walk together on a Monday evening, meeting at CVS in Priory Street at 6.15pm, running or walking together to do a volunteering task and fitness session before heading back to base. They also hold various other sessions at other times during the week.

The group's spokesperson said: "January is normally our busiest month. Although anyone can attend any of our sessions, there's an option to become a member but if people aren't able to do so, they're still very welcome to join us.

"The starter session in Rowntree Park on Saturday is ideal for people to come along to, for the first time or maybe the first time in a while."

Some of the other work the group will be carrying out in the park on Saturday includes filling sandbags and placing them around the new pond and puncturing holes to drain the old pond at the site.

To find a list of the sessions that GoodGym York host, visit the website at: https://bit.ly/3EWmTvN