A WOMAN has been found dead at her home in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Police say they are hoping someone may know of the woman's family and the Coroner’s Office have asked for help to locate the next of kin of 61-year-old Karen Anne Lewis.
Karen was sadly found dead at her home in Sinnington, near Pickering, on New Year's Eve.
A police spokesman said: "There are no suspicious circumstances around her death.
"The coroner is appealing for any information which would assist them in tracing her family.
"If you have any information that would help the coroner to locate any members of Karen’s family please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk
