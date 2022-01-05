Boris Johnson will address the nation once more today after Tuesday evening’s Downing Street press conference.

The Prime Minister will make a fresh statement in the House of Commons in front of the nation and fellow MP following Prime Minister’s Question’s today.

Mr Johnson will face questions from Angela Rayner after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tested positive for coronavirus.

It is the second time Mr Starmer has missed PMQs after testing positive for the virus.

The PM will then provide a brief statement giving an update on the surging number of Omicron cases in the UK.

When will Boris Johnson provide Covid statement?





The Prime Minister is expected to provide the update to ministers at around 3:30pm straight after PMQs.

What time does PMQs start today?





Prime Minister's questions will start at its usual time of 12pm and is expected to run for around half an hour.

How to watch PMQs as Boris Johnson faces Covid restrictions questions

You can livestream the questions faced by the Prime Minister on usual channels.

BBC Parliament will be streaming PMQs via BBC iPlayer while Sky News will also be providing live coverage on Youtube.

You will also be able to watch along at Parliament Live TV.

What to expect at PMQs today

Boris Johnson is to face scrutiny over his plan to “ride out” the wave of Omicron without further restrictions.

The Prime Minister will argue to his Cabinet that they should stick to Plan B measures in England despite the NHS coming under significant strain from the coronavirus.

Mr Johnson accepted parts of the health service will feel “temporarily overwhelmed” as a result.