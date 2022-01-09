Min Im set up the Instagram account @yorkphotowalk documenting the images taken by members of the York Photography Meetup, which she set up in 2018.

Min, 34, lives in York is an artist and photography tutor. She set up her Instagram account in 2018 and has almost 500 followers.

Min is just one of many local people who love to celebrate our city - and share their stories and photos on the popular social media platform.

Insta Stories is our new regular feature, where people like Min tell us about their lives in York and what makes our city special.

Here is Min’s York Insta Story...

Why did you set up @yorkphotowalk and what is your Instagram about?

I founded York Photography Meetup in 2018 and since then have organised two to three photo walks every month. The aim of this group is simple - we go somewhere in York and take photos together. Although it's an amateur photo group, members were producing some amazing pictures that I wanted to share with the public. I set up the Instagram channel to work like a virtual gallery for our members' photo works.

What has been your favourite post - and why?

One of my favourite posts is the picture of the two Tansy beetles leaning on each other. One session we walked along the riverside to find Tansy beetles, but they were very well hidden. Robin, one of our members, spotted two Tansy beetles and took some amazing close-up shots of them. I've posted his pictures on Instagram and many people asked me where to find the beetles. I think it's great if the images make people look around their surroundings, not just their screens.

Why is York special to you? Name three great things if you can!

I really enjoy the fact that York has so much to see, but it's small enough that you can walk almost everywhere. Of course it's very picturesque and clean, always enjoyable to walk, and there are many interesting and friendly people around.

What is the best thing about Instagram?

Instagram is of course the most specifically image-based social media platform, where people communicate without text. As a photographer this is more appealing for me.

What other Instagrammers do you like to follow?

@yorkcreatives : A great community project for the creatives in York. @indieyork: I like independent businesses in York and this is the best channel to get information about them. @ippukuteahouse: Ippuku Tea House is a Japanese tearooms in York and they upload some really interesting photos.

What is the most surprising thing that has happened to you because of Instagram?

We once posted pictures we took of Holgate Windmill which the staff at the mill really enjoyed and reposted on their channel. A few weeks later, they kindly gave us the opportunity to take photos of the interior of the building, which was not open to the public.

Tips for getting the most out of Instagram?

Of course with Instagram, posting seasonal content is good because people tend to only see the images on their timeline. To get your posts visible, they really need to reflect something that people are interested in at that time.

