A SNOW warning has been issued for higher parts of North Yorkshire tomorrow - and even York could see a little snow at lunchtime before turning to sleet and then rain.
The Met Office yellow warning, which runs from 10am to 4pm and applies to towns including Skipton, Harrogate, Hawes and Malton, says snow may cause some travel disruption over higher routes.
It says the sleet and snow will follow a clear and frosty night tonight, which will cause icy patches to form by dawn.
The sleet and snow will gradually turn to rain through the afternoon, although a further yellow warning has been issued for frequent sleet, hail and snow showers tomorrow evening and early on Friday in higher areas.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.