A WOMAN from the York area is calling out for donations as she aims to support deaf children to receive vital implants to help them hear.
For a number of years now, Eunice Birch has been supporting deaf young people to gain a hearing life through a cochlear implant.
But, to provide her support, Eunice needs your donations to auction to help fundraise for The Ear Trust.
Eunice said: "There is only one place in the area doing this dedicated work, in Bradford. If an implant is recommended, York or Leeds Hospitals will refer you to The Ear Trust.
"I collect old watches, jewellery unwanted items of some value and they go to auction. No charges are made and a cheque is sent to the trust.
"Every penny is spent on the needs of the little ones, which in itself is a tremendous help."
A cochlear implant is a small electronic device that can help to provide a sense of sound to a person who is profoundly deaf or severely hard-of-hearing. The implant consists of an external device that sits behind the ear and a second portion that is surgically placed under the skin.
If you wish to make a donation, contact Eunice on: eunice.birch@btinternet.com
