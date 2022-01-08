TWO York and Selby apprentices have been recognised at the DRAX awards for their achievements in 2021.
Cameron Shipstone, 21, from Hemingborough near Selby, was awarded the Craft Apprentice of the Year award for his 'excellent communication' and proactive approach to learning, while Ben Senior, 22, from York, bagged the Business Apprentice of the Year award for his problem-solving skills and positive attitude.
Cameron, now in the fourth year of his apprenticeship said: "I'm most proud of how I’ve been able to contribute to the safe day-to-day running of the power station as well as helping to complete the Unit 1 outage in line with its target date.”
Ben added, “I know how high the standard of the other apprentices across the business is, so this is a real achievement for me.”
DRAX recently launched plans to establish negative emissions technology, Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage, in efforts to store eight million tonnes of CO2 a year.
