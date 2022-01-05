A CHRISTMAS tree recycling scheme in the York area is aiming to support a hospice in the city.
Over the weekend of January 8/9, the Derwent Lions Group has organised their annual Christmas tree recycling project in aid of St Leonard's Hospice.
The team will be collecting trees in Escrick, Wheldrake, Elvington, Dunnington , Sutton and Newton upon Derwent and Stamford Bridge.
A spokesperson for Derwent Lions said: "This is a great opportunity to reduce the hassle of disposing of your tree in an environmentally friendly way - while donating to charity."
Through little more than word of mouth and the use of social media, communities from all over the area will come together to donate their festive trees.
The army of volunteers will gather the trees, before handing them to tree surgeon, Toby H Johnson and his team, who will shred the trees.
To have your tree collected, book online at: https://bit.ly/3JI6GxI
