Lateral flow test kits have become scarcer than hens' teeth.

I think the main problem is that they’re free, and so people are hoarding them ‘just in case’ .

You get the same problem with repeat prescriptions.

People can end up with drawers overflowing with free prescription medicines.

I personally think the answer to the lateral flow test shortage is that people should be required to pay for the kits.

D M Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York