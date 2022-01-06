Lateral flow test kits have become scarcer than hens' teeth.
I think the main problem is that they’re free, and so people are hoarding them ‘just in case’ .
You get the same problem with repeat prescriptions.
People can end up with drawers overflowing with free prescription medicines.
I personally think the answer to the lateral flow test shortage is that people should be required to pay for the kits.
D M Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment