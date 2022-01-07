CALLING all art lovers: do you recognise these paintings of York?
They were painted by Richard Goude's grandmother Nellie Rawling between 1901 and 1903, when Nellie was aged between 18 and 20.
One shows College Street and the other Stonegate.
Both are signed N Rawling. They have been in Richard's family for years - and now hang at his home in Eastbourne.
But what puzzles him is that he has never been able to find any other paintings by Nellie.
"Surely there must be more paintings by her, given the superb quality of her work," he said.
Nellie - full name Mary Ellen Rawling - was baptised at Holy Trinity Church in King's Square, York, on March 11, 1883. She was the daughter of a plasterer, Frank. By 1901 the family was living in Swinegate.
Nellie married George Kelsey, a salesman, in 1909, and by 1911 they had moved to Grimsby, where they ran the County Hotel. Richard's mother Joan was born there, in 1913.
Richard doesn't remember much about his 'Granny Kel'. But he would love to know if she painted any more scenes of York. "Surely such an accomplished painter would have produced other pictures?" he said.
Do you know of any other paintings by Nellie Rawling? If so, contact Stephen Lewis on 07880 059260 or email stephen.lewis@thepress.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.