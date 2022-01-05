A TEENAGE girl was left with a broken knee after being attacked by a group of men.

North Yorkshire Police are looking for help to identify two men in these CCTV images.

A police spokesman said: "We believe they can assist our investigation into an assault on an 18-year-old woman in York.

"The incident happened at around 5.45pm on Tuesday, December 14, when the 18-year-old victim and her friend were approached by a group of men in McDonalds on Blake Street.

"The males were acting in a derogatory manner towards the victim and her friends and when they asked them to leave them alone, one of the males threw a McFlurry at the vicitm.

"The victim and her friend left McDonalds and walked onto Lendal Bridge where the same group of males continued to verbally berate the victim. One of the males then repeatedly kicked the victim, causing her knee to come out of its socket.

"The group of males then left in an unknown direction."

The victim received treatment in hospital for a significant knee fracture.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information the males in the CCTV images is asked to get in touch.

Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC Miriam Mills. Alternatively, you can email Miriam.Mills@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Please use reference number 12210260991 when passing on any information.