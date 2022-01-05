MOTORISTS unhappy about plans to double the toll to cross a North Yorkshire river have until mid-January to lodge formal objections.

Aldwark Toll Bridge LLP has applied to the Secretary of State for Transport for an order to revise charges for the use of Aldwark Bridge over the River Ure near Boroughbridge.

It is proposing to increase the fee for vehicles weighing less than 3,500 kilograms from 40 pence currently to 80 pence.

The toll for vehicles weighing more than 3,500 kilograms would rise from £1 to £1.50.

The company says that having bought the bridge in 2020, it had been assessing what improvements needed to be made to maintain and improve the service offered.

It said the bridge had suffered from a lack of investment, and a professional survey carried out by a firm of specialist bridge surveyors had highlighted works that needed to be done.

These included repairing the archways, painting the bridge and repairing or even replacing the entirety of the deck.

The works were essential to prevent further decay which would result in the bridge having to close for a lengthy period.

It said it intended to improve the traffic flow and reduce congestion on the bridge approaches, which were very narrow, by introducing a form of automation, and was in discussions with traffic consultants to investigate whether it was feasible to introduce an intelligent traffic light system, which would prevent two cars having to squeeze past each other, making crossing the bridge safer and quicker.

It said the cost of such improvements would run into hundreds of thousands of pounds and, unfortunately, this had to be met by tolls, hence the application for for the toll increases.

It said the price had not increased for 15 years and the largest annual expense was wages, which had doubled since 2005 when the minimum wage was £5.05 per hour

However, the headteacher of a local school has previously written to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to protest against the hike because of the impact on parents who use the bridge to take their children to and from his school each day from the Aldwark side.

Nick Oswald, head of Great Ouseburn Primary School, said: “The proposed increase would mean that families would have to pay over £600 a year just to bring their child to school.

“In the current circumstances, this additional financial pressure on families seems grossly unfair.”

He added that an alternative route avoiding the toll bridge would involve 40-mile round trip.

*Any person with a 'substantial interest' may object, no later than January 14, by email to nationalcasework@dft.gov.uk, or in writing to the Secretary of State, Department for Transport, Tyneside House, Skinnerburn Road, Newcastle NE4 7AR, for the attention of Denise Hoggins.