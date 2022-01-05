A NEW exhibition will look back on the story behind an original display of contemporary ceramic tableware hosted by a world-famous department store in the 1930s.
In 1934, the renowned department store Harrods hosted an exhibition of ceramic tableware painted by contemporary artists, called ‘Modern Art for the Table’. The show was rooted in the Arts and Crafts Movement’s idea that everyday household objects should be works of art - and it exhibited wares painted by Laura Knight and Graham Sutherland, amongst others.
Now, the new exhibition at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, called ‘Art on the Menu’ charts the story behind the original Harrods exhibition and features tableware painted by artists involved in the first display almost 100 years ago.
Curator of the new display at Sewerby, Janice Smith said : “This exhibition showcases the very best in decorative art ceramics from between the wars. The items on display are the very thing country houses would have delighted their guests with at dinner.'
The exhibition will run from Saturday (January 8) until Sunday, 17 April.
The house is open at weekends. You can check the Sewerby Hall and Gardens website at: www.sewerbyhall.co.uk for opening times and further details.
