COLLEAGUES of a former police officer who died on duty have remembered him on the anniversary of his death.

Police Constable Andrew Bramma received fatal injuries and died aged just 32 eight years ago today on January 5 2013.

PC Bramma was answering an emergency call when his patrol van left the road and struck a tree in West Tanfield, near Ripon.

At the time North Yorkshire’s police chief paid tribute to a ‘committed, enthusiastic’ officer who died responding to an emergency call.

The married father-of-two was part of the Harrogate Safer Neighbourhood Team and had been reacting to reports of a road accident when the crash happened.

Temporary Chief Constable Tim Madgwick said at the time it was a ‘truly sad day’ for the force.

"Andrew was a committed, enthusiastic officer who wanted to serve the public and the community,” he said.

"He extolled the virtues of what we are looking for in North Yorkshire Police, he cared about the community, he wanted to do his job and protect people and he did it for the very best reasons.

"He was a man of integrity and he was popular with his colleagues and as Chief Constable I cannot ask for more of a young officer."

The then crime commissioner Julia Mulligan, said: "This is the worst news a family can receive and my sympathies and thoughts are with them all at this dreadful time.”

PC Bramma, who was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, had moved to the North Yorkshire force four months prior after transferring from Great Manchester Police.