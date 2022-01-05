A POPULAR school is on the lookout for a new head teacher.

With about 1,526 pupils on roll, top city secondary, Huntington School in York, is now advertising for a new head after the retirement of John Tomsett.

As The Press reported at the time, Mr Tomsett stepped down last year after 23 years teaching at the school where he’d been head since 2007.

Currently Matt Smith, the former deputy head, is acting head teacher on a temporary basis. Mr Smith assumed the role from September 1 last year to August 31 this year.

Applicants have until midnight on Thursday January 20 to apply with interviews taking place on February 15 and 16.

The advert says: "The Governing Board at Huntington School seeks a new head teacher to build upon the successes of our outstanding, oversubscribed LA maintained school and Research School, in the City of York.

"Our successful candidate will be:

"A current head teacher or senior leader with substantial, successful experience of school leadership;

"An inspirational teacher who will bring their own style with energy and compassion;

"Demonstrate the highest levels of personal integrity and judgement aligned to the vision and ethos of our school – ‘to inspire confident learners who will thrive in a changing world’;

"Committed to research and evidence-informed practice and the unlimited potential in people.

"Working with the governing body you will continue to develop our vision and strategy for improvement for our future and continue to provide a high-achieving, community school and foster great outcomes for all our young people."

If you would like to visit the school, this can be arranged on either Monday, January 10 at 2.15pm or Wednesday January 12 at 9am, with finance manager, Jonathan Meehan and a member of teaching staff, at j.meehan@huntington-ed.org.uk

If you want to apply go to: https://huntingtonschool.co.uk/headteacher/