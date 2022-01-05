UPDATED 8.05AM: The road has now reopened.
A MAIN road is closed both ways after a crash.
Currently Piccadilly in York city centre is closed both ways due to an accident from the A1036 Tower Street close to the Postern Gate pub to the junction with St Denys' Road.
The road has been closed since the early hours of this morning (January 5).
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
More to follow.
