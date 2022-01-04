AN ELDERLY woman who was badly injured in a crash on the A1M after her car travelled the wrong way along the A64 has now died.
The woman has been named as Joan Croucher, 97, from the Filey area.
She was a passenger in a silver Volkswagen Polo, which was travelling southbound on the northbound carriageway when it was in collision with a red Vauxhall Combo van at about 3pm on December 30.
West Yorkshire Police said both drivers suffered minor injuries in the collision, which happened about a mile from Junction 44 in the Aberford area of Leeds.
Sergeant Paul Lightowler, said:“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this collision, as well as anyone who saw, or who has dashcam footage of the Polo as it travelled the wrong way down the A64 in North Yorkshire.
“We are also supporting Joan’s family as they try to come to terms with her passing.”
Anyone who saw the Polo on the A64, or who has dashcam footage that will assist is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log 861 of 30 December.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.