FIREFIGHTERS are tackling a fire at a country house hotel on the North York Moors.
The fire is reported to have broken out in the laundry room of the The Mallyan Spout Hotel in Goathland, with a number of crews from North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service using hose reels to fight it.
More to follow.
