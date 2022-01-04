POLICE looking for a wanted person have searched a York property.
A number of officers visited the house in Rawdon Avenue, Tang Hall, this morning.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said searches were made at the property in relation to a wanted person, but no arrests were made.
