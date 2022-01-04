Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Tuesday night as the UK returned to work and school amid a rise in Covid cases.

The Prime Minister was joined by England’s chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

It was the first Covid news briefing since the Christmas period as MPs returned from recess.

Here are the key points from Boris Johnson.

Highest number of Covid cases ever

The Prime Minister started the press conference by warning the coronavirus pandemic is far from over.

Boris Johnson said the latest record Covid case figures showed that those who believed the pandemic to be over were “profoundly wrong”.

Speaking at a press briefing in Downing Street, the Prime Minister said: “Our United Kingdom is in the midst of the fastest growth in Covid cases that we’ve ever known.

“Previous waves of the pandemic didn’t have a single day with more than 100,000 new cases reported, one day last week we had 200,000 people test positive.

“And the latest figure today is another 218,000, though that includes some delayed reports.

“So anyone who thinks our battle with Covid is over, I’m afraid is profoundly wrong.

“This is a moment for the utmost caution.”

Plan B restrictions set to stay for 'weeks ahead'





The Prime Minsister said the UK is in a better position to deal with rising cases thanks to the vaccination programme meaning the UK now has a "substantial level of protection".

The PM said the Plan B restrictions have given the country "a chance to ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down this country once again".

He added "we can find a way to live with this virus" but that the weeks ahead "are going to be challenging" and that "some services will be disrupted".

Wearing face coverings and continuing to work from home will continue as well as vaccine passports for certain settings.

Boris Johnson's Covid vaccine warning

Mr Johnson once again urged people to take up their opportunity to be vaccinated agaisnt coronavirus.

He warned "up to 90% of those in intensive care" have not had their booster jab while 60% have not been jabbed at all.

'Substantial' increase in Covid cases

England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said there has been a "very substantial increase" in cases over the past few weeks.

He added: "The expectation is that those numbers will go up."