Three drivers have appeared before magistrates' courts for motoring offences.
John Keates-Ormandy, 42, of Main Street, Sutton-on-the-Forest, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and without insurance in Leeds. Leeds magistrates fined him £250 with a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He was also given six penalty points.
Ciaran James Angell, 28, of York, currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for other offences, was banned from driving for seven years at York Magistrates Court. He admitted cocaine driving on the A1237 York Outer Ring Road on June 11.
Scott Barker, 47, of Turpin Court, York, was given a four-year driving ban at Harrogate Magistrates Court. He admitted drink driving and driving whilst disqualified on Wetherby Road, Boroughbridge, on December 8. In addition to the driving ban, he was given a community order with 25 days’ rehabilitative activities and 150 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
