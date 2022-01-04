YORK is now shaded black on a national Covid map after a further rise in the number of cases.
The city's seven-day rolling rate increased above the threshold of 1,600 cases per 100,000 population in the week to December 30.
It hit 1,652.0 cases per 100,000 people after 3,486 cases were confirmed during the week in the UK Health Security Agency map.
The rate in North Yorkshire was 1,368.0 per 100,000 people after 8,490 cases were confirmed and in East Yorkshire it was 1,397.7 after 4,797 cases were confirmed.
The Selby district's rate was even higher than York's, at 1,776.5 per 100,000 after 1,629 cases were confirmed, while Ryedale's rate was 1,580.1 after 879 cases and Hambleton's was 1,290.1 after 1,186 cases.
In York, the area with the highest rate was Haxby with 2,309.3, and other areas with high rates included Wigginton with 2,296.4, Strensall with 2,131.6, Heworth North and Stockton with 1,685.3, Osbaldwick with 1,618.0, South Bank and Dringhouses with 1,751.1 and Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham with 1,980.7.
Sherburn in Elmet and South Milford had a rate of 2,406.4 after 263 cases were confirmed and Malton and Norton also had a high rate of 2,283.8 per 100,000 people after 334 cases were confirmed during the week.
Tadcaster's rate was 1,793.8 after 135 cases were confirmed and Easingwold and Stillington's was 2,038.9 after 191 cases were confirmed.
