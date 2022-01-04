POLICE want to trace a driver after a hit and run crash left a moped rider in hospital.

The crash happened happened on the A1237 roundabout at Clifton Moor Gate in York at about 8.25pm on Monday, January 3.

North Yorkshire Police say it involved a white mark 7 VW Golf, which was travelling along the A1237 from the direction of the A19 towards Wigginton Road, and a Black Lexmoto XTR125 moped, which had travelled from Clifton Moor Gate and was heading in the direction of Wigginton Road.

The rider of the Lexmoto Moped sustained injuries and required hospital treatment. The driver of the VW Golf left the scene of the collision before the police arrived.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about the driver of the VW Golf and also the vehicle itself. It is likely the vehicle has damage to the front offside wing.

"If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Claire-Louise Viney.

"You can also email claire.viney@northyorkshire.police.uk Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220001497 when passing on any information."