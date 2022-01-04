A HANDY tea towel has been created for a with top tips on designing your own nature reserve.

The trust that runs Three Hagges Woodmeadow, just south of Escrick by the A19, has commissioned a colourful tea towel, depicting the recipe for designing and nurturing a woodmeadow.

The towel is the work of the York-based greetings card designer, cartoonist and illustrator Jamie Charteris.

Jamie said: “I gladly lean my shoulder to this very worthwhile and timely cause."

Woodmeadow Trust runs Three Hagges Woodmeadow.

Its founder, Rosalind Forbes Adam, had the idea for a tea towel after attending the Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture conference in Hertfordshire this summer, where participants were offered a potted ‘how to’ guide on a tea towel.

Rosalind said: “This got me thinking. Not only would a tea towel act as a guide for anyone wanting to create a woodmeadow, however small, it would also help to raise the profile of what we are doing at our own woodmeadow.

“I have known Jamie Charteris for many years and have always been impressed by his work as a designer and illustrator. He kindly drafted an amazing series of designs for us; they were so good it was difficult to decide on which one to choose.

“Eventually we selected his recipe idea, which was deceptively simple, yet also imaginative and educational. It appealed to us all. We are incredibly grateful and we hope the towel will inspire people in their gardens this coming spring.”

The tea towel is 100 per cent linen and costs £12.50 from www.woodmeadowtrust.org.uk