A YORK RAF chef has returned home after the largest deployment in a generation - on the largest warship ever built for the Royal Navy.

Senior Aircraftman (SAC), Jacqueline Lee, 55, was deployed on the HMS Queen Elizabeth, which took the UK Carrier Strike Group to the other side of the world for its first operation of the last seven months.

She returned home from the deployment, named ‘Op Fortis’, on Thursday, December 9, which began with a farewell from Her Majesty the Queen.

SAC Jacqueline, who grew up in Glasgow and now lives in York, was the first female reservist as part of 607 Squadron to join the RAF in March 2016, working as a chef, helping with recruitment, producing their newsletter and organising events.

She said: “I have never been in a galley that catered for so many personnel before. I have helped deliver meals serving up to 1,000 personnel daily.

“Although this deployment is the toughest thing I have ever done in my whole life, I have enjoyed being part of the Royal Navy team and it has been an honour and privilege to have served on HMS Queen Elizabeth.

“I will return to the UK a stronger and more capable SAC due to my experiences.”

HMS Queen Elizabeth travelled over 48,000 nautical miles, taking those on board to the other side of the world and back again, engaging with over 40 nations, including the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Japan, India, and Oman, to name a few.

Its operations have included launching the first F-35B sorties from the Mediterranean north into the Black Sea, sending jets to Iraq and Syria on seven hour missions, and responding to Russian air incursions.

The galley staff faced extra challenges when they were cut by a third due to people self-isolating due to Covid-19.

Jacqueline said: “My career highlight has been serving on HMS Queen Elizabeth with so many lovely people and I am glad I was able to give my time to be able to support them.

“Now I am looking forward spending time relaxing with my family, being with friends and being able to walk in the fresh air, go shopping or to the theatre and eat out whenever I want.”

She comes from a military family background - her father served in the Royal Navy on HMS Ark Royal, her husband is also a reservist as part of 607 Squadron, and her son is in the Royal Navy, having served on HMS Iron Duke, HMS St Alband, and HMS Westminster.

Back in York, Jacqueline works a full time administration job at the Army Reserve Unit, ‘4 Yorks Brigade’, supporting soldiers through their training.