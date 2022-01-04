A Human Rights City: how we love to declare the deep rooted values of York, encapsulated in this declaration.

But as we do so, we must think deeper about what a Human Rights City should achieve for the people who live here.

I started the New Year out on the streets with Hoping Street Kitchen, talking to homeless people in York - men and women whose story could be any one of us, had we not had the good fortunes we have enjoyed. For them, life just went wrong. Society failed. The price – no home.

If providing housing for York’s most vulnerable is not a human right, then I don’t know what is. They were being served the most nutritious food prepared by dedicated and caring volunteers, who not only want to alleviate the hunger, but reach out and meet personal needs, be a friend, and to offer a hug (pre-Covid19) as perhaps the only human contact that person would have each week.

More than a decade of austerity has left thousands of people just a bill away from homelessness. In the UK, 6.6 million people have no savings whatsoever. People in York are no different. They will have no margins to meet escalating fuel costs this winter. Add in the increase in food costs and something has to give.

Go cold, go hungry, become homeless? And we have the nerve to repeatedly call ourselves a ‘Human Rights City’.

This doesn’t detract from the outstanding work of the Human Rights City network as people are dedicated to shift the dial, but it does make us hold up the mirror to statutory authorities who have made choices.

Because housing poverty is a political construct - as is food poverty, fuel poverty and all forms of poverty. Politics ultimately determines the life chances of each one of us. This is why voting matters.

If the eradication of poverty matters to you as much as it matters to me – then vote out those who have presided over years of deepening inequality. Never forget Labour’s roots. Working people who sensed the injustice of the political elite and were insurgents to the political system in order to radically reform it. To end the abuse of power and wealth and turn the system upside down to turn people’s lives downside up.

If you share my anger that our Government and council leaders continue to preside over a system that meant that those I shared my Sunday evening with do not have a home, food, a job or support, then let’s organise and make sure that they do.

This year, I have committed myself to put a laser focus on poverty. York has affluence, but my goodness, there are so many that are struggling. Let us have the hands that reach out, the feet that march and the voices that call out the sickening privilege of those that hold office and demand change.

While the Prime Minister gorges on his costly £112,549 flat upgrade, staring at his £840-a-roll wallpaper, or the council, here in York, proceeds to be obsessed with building luxury apartments for second homeowners, when people are living in damp, overcrowded homes or being ripped off by private landlords, you have to ask if these are really the people you want to govern us. They have choices, they just don’t make the right ones.

Anyone who finds that they are struggling -and right now, 26.6 million adults across Britain have less than £3,000 savings - first know that the struggle is not of your making, but that of those who govern.

You are not alone, and we are here to help. There is no mountain too great. There is no debt too big. The only embarrassment sits with those who have taken their share and denied you yours.

We can and will help, and want to receive your call (01904 623713 or Rachael.Maskell.mp@parliament.uk).

I and my team have committed our lives to serve you. It is why we are in politics. It is often hard to find your voice or your way through, but we can speak and find that path.

Across York, there are literally thousands of volunteers and staff who too have dedicated their time and their lives to pick up your pieces and make things right. There is support, financial support, support to help you personally cope, support not just to lift you from your knees but to help you walk again.

Food is distributed day and night, given by people who want to help. There are schemes to help with bills. There is kindness, love and friendship. Politics and compassion. This is why we are a Human Rights City.