A NEW fast-food drive-thru planned for a York supermarket car park hopes to be finger-licking good.

The development in the Monks Cross Retail Park would involve a new KFC restaurant and hot food takeaway in the existing car park of Asda, in the Huntington area of the city.

The applicant is Euro Garages Limited, which is part of the EG Group, owned by brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, whose buy-out of Asda last year took the Leeds-based retailer back into British ownership.

Their planning application to City of York Council said the 208m2 restaurant will also cater for sit down diners, as well as offering take away and delivery services for 24-hours a day.

It said: “The development will provide a high-quality addition to the existing retail site, which accords with planning policy.

“The design and layout of the proposal is appropriate for the area. Natural and neutral colours and materials will be used on the building and throughout the scheme to ensure the site integrates easily with the surrounding retail park.”

The new site will form part of the existing customer car park for the Asda store, in the south-west corner area - with the aim of optimising the brownfield location. But 37 parking spaces would be taken for the KFC.

The new building will have a mono-pitch roof, providing a “modern contemporary” appearance to keep with the appropriate setting for the area. Both the restaurant and service yard will have insulated metal panels, with glazed walling in the customer area.

The planning statement also said the site lies in an accessible location that can be accessed through a range of transport including car, bus and train, with York train station just three miles away. There are also no nearby residential properties which may affected by the development, with the nearest situated in Forge Close around 500 metres away.

If approved, the new restaurant would create up to 40 new jobs in the area, suitable for workers with a range of skills and offering difference working hours.

The statement added added the development will not impact the day-to-day operation of the supermarket, as the store benefits from an “excess” amount of car parking spaces.

“The restaurant will share parking spaces to ensure that both the superstore and the drive-thru unit benefit from ample parking provision”, it continued.

The planning statement also suggests that the site lies in a Flood Zone 1, meaning there is a “low probability” of flooding from nearby rivers.

Euro Garages Limited operates around 2,500 sites across Europe, including in the UK, and employs around 12,500 people.

The Issa brothers founded the business in 2001, with a single garage in Bury. Their company works with other brands, including Subway, Starbucks and Greggs.