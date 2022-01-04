A HOTEL and spa in North Yorkshire has been sold to a growing pub company for an undisclosed sum.
The Inn Collection Group has bought the Dower House Hotel & Spa in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire.
The business and assets were sold by Ashdale UK Ltd, which owned the hotel since 2008.
The venue, which has 38 bedrooms as well as a spa and swimming pool, is part of the Inn Collection Group's expansion into Yorkshire.
The company specialises in pubs with rooms, with venues in the Lake District, County Durham, North Yorkshire, Northumberland and Tyne & Wear.
National law firm Clarke Willmott LLP acted on the sale. Kim Klahn, a partner in the corporate team, who led on the deal, said: “It was a pleasure to work with Ashdale to finally complete this long-running transaction.”
Martin Wicks, director of Ashdale, said: “We are pleased to have completed the sale of Dower House to the Inn Collection Group, and hope the new owners will enjoy her as much as we have over the last 15 years.
“Ashdale UK Ltd retains the Hazlewood Castle Hotel and Spa near Leeds/York and will be increasing investment as well as considering future hotel purchases."
