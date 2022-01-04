A CAMPAIGN has been launched in a bid to showcase Yorkshire as the food and drink capital of the UK.

Yorkshire Menu is Welcome to Yorkshire's key theme for 2022, celebrating the region's produce in the biggest year-long promotion of the county’s culinary creations.

It will highlight what's on offer along the coastline, in the countryside, cities and towns, from street food to Michelin-starred restaurants, farm shops to tea rooms, vineyards to distilleries, local produce to international cuisine, and market stalls to delicatessens.

There’ll be Yorkshire on Tour, Eat Around the World (while staying in the county), recipes, food and drink trails, and competitions.

Yorkshire Menu will feature renowned chefs, food and drink experts, celebrities and the people behind the scenes, from fishing crews and farmers to cooks and producers.

Yorkshire boasts 16 commercial vineyards and seven Michelin-starred restaurants - one with a green Michelin star. Bridlington is England's biggest shellfish port, while for six consecutive years Bradford was crowned Curry Capital of Britain.

The county also counts Wensleydale cheese, Swaledale cheese and Yorkshire forced rhubarb among its list of protected status foods.

Campaign organisers say food and drink is a much-loved constant to be promoted and enjoyed whatever is happening in the world.

People are being invited to participate by using the hashtag #YorkshireMenu and sharing their favourite places for food and drink, whether it's dining out or shopping, as well as sharing on Welcome to Yorkshire’s social media channels.

The campaign will also invite businesses and organisations to sponsor events and activities.

Welcome to Yorkshire chair Peter Box said: “2021 has been another tricky year for all and certainly a time to reflect on what is positive and what we should be proud of, which is certainly the case when it comes to Yorkshire’s fantastic food and drink offering.

"What better way to start the new year and continue through 2022, than promoting all this wonderful produce, award-winning places to dine and drink, as well as supporting local businesses, which is needed now more than ever.

"Yorkshire Menu will have a worldwide appeal and will welcome visitors to the most diverse of counties through the most inclusive of campaigns. Food and drink is enjoyed by everyone and we really hope visitors in and out of county will embrace and enjoy the Yorkshire Menu as much as we do."

Award-winning consultant chef Stephanie Moon said: “I am really excited that Welcome to Yorkshire’s Yorkshire Menu will be celebrating all of the county’s fantastic food and drink. It’s something I’m incredibly passionate about and proud to be a part of.

"I’ve travelled extensively and can honestly say that Yorkshire’s fabulous fresh produce combined with its lovely locations to dine and drink are simply world-class and that’s why I choose Yorkshire as my home and place to work.”