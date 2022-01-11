The hugely-popular Golden Ball Inn, in Bishophill, became York’s first community pub nine years ago, and is run as a co-operative. The pub’s Hannah Hutchinson tells us what makes the Golden Ball special...

What’s the best thing about your pub?

Without a doubt, our regulars, we couldn’t ask for a nicer bunch. The Golden Ball was York’s first community pub and runs as a co-operative with nearly 200 members. Nine years on it’s going from strength to strength.

What’s the history of the pub?

The Golden Ball was first mentioned as a pub in 1773 so has a rich history. It is also recognised for having the only known example of a bar-side seating alcove (the snug) and many original 1930s fixtures.





The Golden Ball's first day as a cooperative in 2012

What’s your favourite story about the pub?

So many great stories over the years and through history, from Charles Dickens frequenting the pub, to all the people who have moved to the area due to their love of the pub. There have been many magic moments in the pub in my time and I’m sure there will be many more to come.

What drinks do you serve - and do you have any specials?

We have six real ales on providing something for all tastes and strengths, and we always have a vegan beer or two also. We love to support local breweries and regularly have beers on from Treboom, Ainsty Ales, Bad Seed and many many more! We have 17 Gins, a great range of rums, single malts, spirits and soft drinks.

Do you serve food?

We serve fresh pies, Scotch eggs and vegan vegetable curry pies from York Pie Company Thursday - Sunday



Do you have any regular quiz nights or music nights?

We have many regular events from an open mic every Monday, quiz every Tuesday and an Americana Folk session that’s been going every Sunday for 40 years. Other events include Live blues on the first Thursday of each month, Latin night on the second Friday, Rare soul night on the last Saturday, And a bring you own Vinyl night on the first and third Wednesday.

Inside the Golden Ball

Do you ever do any community fund-raising?

We often raise money for different and often local charities. We have a ‘pay it forward’ with the free range eggs we sell so people can buy a box for HOPING Street Kitchen. An annual Boxing Day Bonanza raises money for HCPT. We also will be raising funds for mental health charities over the coming months and for charities working to prevent male suicide.

What’s the best thing about running a pub - and the worst!

The social side of running a pub is the best without a doubt, we have so many amazing regulars it’s like a huge family who are happy to welcome new comers at the drop of a hat! The worst was most definitely living in an empty pub in lock-down, a place usually so full of energy and atmosphere.

The Golden Ball Inn, Cromwell Road, Bishophill Senior, York . T: 01904 849040