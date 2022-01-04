A NEW leader has taken the reins of York-based Portakabin following the retirement of Derek Carter as chief executive officer.

Dan Ibbetson took up the post on January 1, 2022, following Derek's10 years of transformational leadership and service to the Shepherd Group.

Dan joins following 14 years with energy group Aggreko, latterly as managing director of Global Products and Technology.

He led a period of significant investment in product and market development at Aggreko, which is the world-leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services.

Dan said: “I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to lead Shepherd Building Group and its leading brand Portakabin.

"The company does extraordinary things for its customers and I’m really looking forward to learning more and meeting the people that make those things happen.

"Derek has built a strong base during his tenure, with phenomenal year-on-year growth in profit, offering terrific further potential and I’m excited about our future.”

During the last ten years, Derek has led a period of significant investment and expansion for Portakabin across the UK and Europe.

Frederick House, international HQ for Portakabin.

Now employing 1,800 people across ten European countries, Portakabin serves clients across the healthcare, education, manufacturing, transport and utilities sectors and is the UK’s market leader in the design, manufacture and installation of modular buildings and a pioneer of advanced offsite construction.

He oversaw the acquisition of Portakabin Germany and major investment in infrastructure and brand development, including developing the latest AI technology and robotics at the company’s UK headquarters in York.

The first and only modular manufacturer to create a customer charter with a unique on-time, on-budget promise, Portakabin is listed as one of the Top 500 UK Superbrands.

Derek said: “As I hand over the reins and welcome Dan, I reflect with thanks upon the journey we have all made over the past ten years developing Portakabin and the changing face of the Shepherd Building Group.

"I am proud of the achievements and thankful for the unwavering support I have enjoyed from all employees, director colleagues, board colleagues and shareholders. I know Dan is relishing the opportunity to develop the company further and I wish him every success in the years of opportunity that lie ahead.”