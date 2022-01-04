A MOTORIST was found to be almost SIX times the drink drive limit after a crash on a North Yorkshire road on New Year's Eve.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the man was so intoxicated that he could barely speak and was unable to stand without support.
The force said officers had been called to attend a two vehicle collision at about 9.30pm on New Year’s Eve and it was clear that one of the drivers was under the influence of alcohol.
"When breathalysed, the man's sample contained a staggering 208ug of alcohol per 100ml of breath – that’s almost 6 times over the legal limit," it tweeted.
"He appeared so intoxicated he could barely speak, never mind drive a vehicle, and had to be held up as he was unable to stand by himself."
It said the man was arrested and later charged with drink driving, and released on bai to appear in court later this month.
"Mercifully the collision was a minor one with no injuries but this has clearly been a very lucky escape for everyone involved," it added.
