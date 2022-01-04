HUNDREDS of readers voted this the best butcher in York and the surrounding area.
Back in November The Press asked readers to nominate their favourite butchers shop, following our competitions to find York’s best café, best chippy and the best takeaway.
In the end M&K Quality Butchers Ltd in Bishopthorpe Road got the most votes from readers and customers.
The business was opened back in 1970 by husband and wife team Phillip and Linda Kneafsey and today it's run by their sons, Simon and Matthew with the help of Simon's children, Charlotte and Ben.
Simon said the team received the trophy just before Christmas and the whole family are extremely pleased and grateful to have won.
He said: "I'm really chuffed. It's a wonderful acknowledgement from our customers and a great achievement.
"The award came in just before Christmas and we were extremely busy, so we didn't really have chance to appreciate it fully, but it gave us a lift and when the pressure's on, a bit of a lift is invaluable."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment