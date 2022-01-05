Here is my annual summary of readers letters printed in The Press.
The total number of letters printed last year was 2,199 - an increase of 535 on the year before.
This was an encouraging increase over the previous year at a very difficult time for everyone.
The readers with the most letters printed last year were: DM Deamer - 92 Geoff Robb - 79 Peter Rickaby - 45 Matthew Laverack - 43 Derek Reed - 31
The page still remains very popular with many readers, who often discuss topics of the day with other letter-writers.
So please keep your letters flowing in - you will find the address on the letters page.
Ken Thorpe, Ebor Way, Upper Poppleton, York
