Here is my annual summary of readers letters printed in The Press.

The total number of letters printed last year was 2,199 - an increase of 535 on the year before.

This was an encouraging increase over the previous year at a very difficult time for everyone.

The readers with the most letters printed last year were: DM Deamer - 92 Geoff Robb - 79 Peter Rickaby - 45 Matthew Laverack - 43 Derek Reed - 31

The page still remains very popular with many readers, who often discuss topics of the day with other letter-writers.

So please keep your letters flowing in - you will find the address on the letters page.

Ken Thorpe, Ebor Way, Upper Poppleton, York