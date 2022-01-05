In response to Quentin Macdonald, I’d like to ask where he gets his claim that I’m anti-vaccine from?

This insult is used to smear anybody, from ordinary people to distinguished epidemiologists, who ask legitimate questions about government policy.

Perhaps you might like to tell me, Mr Macdonald, what are the long term effects of the vaccine, especially when used every 12 weeks as they are now proposing?

My statement was that I detest the forcing of people to undergo such an experimental process, especially given the fact that as we have vaccinated more people, cases have shot up even higher.

Given the staff shortages already piled up in the NHS, what will the cost of sacking an estimated 10 per cent of the workforce be to public health?

It’s the bullying I’m standing up against, not the vaccine. I’ll continue to stand up to bullies wherever I see them. I won’t back down just because some wish to virtue signal their moral superiority. This is a free country.

Dr Scott Marmion, Woodthorpe, York

 