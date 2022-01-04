I see that Julian Sturdy is calling for “a return to liberty and normality” in his New Year’s Eve column in The Press.
Yet he has voted for the Crime, Police and Sentencing Bill, which will end our right to protest and even make preparing to protest liable to a year in prison.
It is an odd sort of liberty that allows us to infect others with a deadly disease, but not to protest.
If Julian Sturdy genuinely believes in liberty he needs to commit to voting against this Bill.
Tom Franklin,
Chair, York Green Party,
Frazer Court, York
