The front page headline of The Press on January 1 refers to the ‘Devastating effects of bed blocking’, in which patients who have completed their hospital treatment and should be able to leave hospital cannot be discharged because they are unable to find any suitable accommodation.
Meanwhile the Oakhaven care home in Acomb stands boarded up and derelict.
In the same edition of The Press we saw news that planners approved planning permission for yet more student accommodation: and plans to build more Nightingale hubs. This highlights a clear disconnection between national and local government, and the NHS.
Trevor Scott, Danebury Crescent, York
