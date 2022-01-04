THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals rocketed over the New Year, in the wake of soaring Omicron cases in the community through December.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today that it was now treating 109 Covid inpatients across the two sites.
That is up by 35 on New Year's Eve's figure of 74.
The number is still well below the total of 242 Covid patients reached at the height of last winter's wave in January 2021.
The number of such patients in intensive care has risen from two on Friday to three today.
The trust said 35 Covid patients had been discharged over the New Year period, with a total of 3,163 having been discharged since the start of the pandemic by today, compared with 3,128 last Friday.
The Press has asked the trust whether new Covid wards have had to open in response to the rise in patient numbers, and also asked how badly the trust has been affected by staff falling sick and having to self-isolate.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment