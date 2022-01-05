A NORTH Yorkshire skincare brand enjoyed its biggest year of growth despite the challenges posed during 2021.

Clockface Beauty was founded in 2018 by mother and daughter duo Karen Horsley and Sarah Thomas in North Yorkshire, and uses only 100 per cent natural and vegan ingredients to combat skincare concerns.

The brand continued to be impacted by challenges in 2021 as the country faced further restrictions, and the beauty industry saw a change in customer behaviour. Despite this, Clockface Beauty had one of its most successful years to date.

Sarah said: “The biggest ongoing challenge through the whole pandemic has been the limitations on our ability to engage face to face with our customers and partners.

"Continuous communication through all media has been our key to overcoming this and when restrictions have allowed we launched lifestyle and wellbeing events to enable Clockface Beauty and other independent female-owned businesses to showcase their products and services and together re-engage directly with customers, overall resulting in our highest growth year yet.”

March 2021 saw the brand's products being stocked by Harvey Nichols and House of Fraser, as well as independent boutiques, from York to Mayfair.

In September, the brand launched the Intense Eye Oil; a blend of ingredients including prickly pear beauty oil, renowned for its anti-ageing properties.

Karen said: “It can be nerve-wracking to launch a new product in such uncertain times. But customer feedback was showing us that there was a demand for this so it felt like the right time. And, the response was fantastic.”

The effort paid off. Clockface Beauty was awarded Best Vegan Beauty Brand by Eluxe Magazine in the Eluxe Awards.

In 2022, Clockface Beauty hopes to work with more retailers and expand its range, as natural and waterless skincare become more popular.

Being waterless means that no product is diluted, leaving only useful ingredients in a really concentrated formula and the products are sustainable as no water is wasted during the production process.