RAIL passengers are being warned about further disruption to travel.

Network Rail say they have completed a major rail upgrade in Manchester as part of an upgrade to the Transpennine route, but further work is planned every Sunday between January 9 and February 6 to renew track in Manchester and passengers are advised to plan ahead.

Across seven days, between Christmas day and January 3, more than 100 railway workers installed four new track components – used to direct trains – completed two sections of new electric wiring – which powers some trains – and upgraded signalling equipment near Manchester Victoria station.

The improvements help to bring a more modern, reliable railway as well as creating the capacity for more trains to run in the future, improving connectivity across the North.

This work is part of the wider Transpennine Route Upgrade which will bring faster, more reliable services for passengers travelling between York, Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester.

Neil Holm, Transpennine Route Upgrade Director for Network Rail, said: “We’re making real progress in delivering better, more enjoyable rail journeys for those travelling in Manchester. The work we’ve completed over Christmas will allow us to run more and faster trains in the future as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

“We’ll need to continue upgrading the railway in and around Manchester throughout 2022 to complete a package of benefits aimed at improving passenger’s experience. I’d like to thank people for their patience as we continue to deliver a better railway for the north of England.”

Passengers can check their journey via National Rail Enquiries.