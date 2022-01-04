A WARNING for snow and ice has been issued for parts of North Yorkshire later this week.
The Met Office yellow warning relates to higher parts of the Yorkshire Dales on Friday.
It says frequent sleet and snow showers may lead to some difficult driving conditions and disruption to travel on Friday morning, causing longer journey times by road, bus and train.
The warning does not relate to lower areas such as York.
These webcam images from North Yorkshire County Council, taken just after 9am today, snow fell last night on the B6265 at Greenhow Hill, north-west of Harrogate.
There were also lighter falls at Blakey Ridge and on the A684 at Leyburn.
Forecasters say another day of chilly but sunny weather is on the way now for York and North Yorkshire tomorrow.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup say Thursday will see a band of rain push eastwards, which will fall as sleet or snow over hills for a time.
More wintry showers will fall over higher ground on Thursday night and Friday, with heavy and persistent rain on Saturday.
