A WOMAN was injured in a hit and run crash between a car and a pedestrian.
North Yorkshire Police say they are looking for anyone who was in the area of Turnberry Drive and Beckfield Lane in Acomb in York at around 7am on Thursday, December 30 to come forward after a collision between a black vehicle and a female pedestrian.
A police spokesman said: "The pedestrian suffered muscular injuries as a result of the collision.
"The black vehicle did not stop at the scene and so we are asking for your help in identifying the vehicle and the driver in order to assist our investigation.
"There was the number 200 bus on the same stretch of road at the time so anyone who was travelling on the bus at this time might be able to help.
"If you can help, please get in touch. Dial 101, select option 2 and ask for Alastair Graham-Merrett.
"You can also email Alastair.graham-merrett@northyorkshire.police.uk
"Please quote reference number 12210269828 when passing on any information."
