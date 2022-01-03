YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased by more than 130 - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 134 taking it to 1,586.6 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 544 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 38,346.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 163, taking it to 1,269.4 cases per 100,000 population. A further 1,524 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 109,960.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 171, taking it to 1,255.5 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 697 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 63,371.
Across the UK, a further 157,758 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 13,422,815.
