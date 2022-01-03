A LORRY has overturned on a major road in North Yorkshire - and emergency services have been called to the scene.
North Yorkshire Police are urging motorists to avoid the A170/B1257 between Helmsley and Sproxton in Ryedale after a lorry has overturned in the area.
Earlier today, a spokesperson for the force said: "Emergency services are dealing with the situation. Please avoid the area until further notice. Many thanks."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.