A LORRY has overturned on a major road in North Yorkshire - and emergency services have been called to the scene.

North Yorkshire Police are urging motorists to avoid the A170/B1257 between Helmsley and Sproxton in Ryedale after a lorry has overturned in the area.

Earlier today, a spokesperson for the force said: "Emergency services are dealing with the situation. Please avoid the area until further notice. Many thanks."

 